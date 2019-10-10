MyWish Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last week, MyWish has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $94,388.00 and approximately $469.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00205694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.01065733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031299 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089491 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

