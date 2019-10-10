Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 724 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

