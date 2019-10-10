Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $588,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after buying an additional 9,020,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,744,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 10,439,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,131,699. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

