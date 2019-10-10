Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 1,204 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 34,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $124.77. 98,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $130.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

