Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 303 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.23. 131,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,759. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

