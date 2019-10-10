National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $79.60.

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,211. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $74,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,805,000 after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 716,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,913,000 after acquiring an additional 177,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National Health Investors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

