Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $122,899.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005599 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021114 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013009 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013306 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,628,196 coins and its circulating supply is 14,954,686 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.