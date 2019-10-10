Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $781,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

