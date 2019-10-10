Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 86,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,975,482. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

