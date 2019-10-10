Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 10,181 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,501,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

