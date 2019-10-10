NEO (NEO) Price Tops $7.50 on Major Exchanges

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, NEO has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEO coin can now be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00088200 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Liquid, Exrates and OTCBTC. NEO has a market capitalization of $528.76 million and approximately $287.93 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.01046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022625 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEO is neo.org. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEO

