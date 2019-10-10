New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.42.

NYT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 21,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.17.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

