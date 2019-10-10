NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.9% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after buying an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after buying an additional 433,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $234.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

