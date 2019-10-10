Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €180.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.20 ($213.02).

Volkswagen stock traded up €3.94 ($4.58) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €153.94 ($179.00). 1,092,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a fifty-two week high of €163.98 ($190.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €149.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

