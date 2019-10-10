Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

