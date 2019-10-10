Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,734 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 94,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.49. 219,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.82.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

