Novacoin Price Hits $0.29 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Novacoin has a market cap of $675,152.00 and $1,408.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033688 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00089766 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00126993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,587.82 or 1.00168185 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

