Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16. Novanta has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 4.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.