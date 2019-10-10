Nuggets (NUG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Nuggets has a market cap of $946,556.00 and $9.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00204241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.01035174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.