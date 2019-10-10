Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvectra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ NVTR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 336,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvectra has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvectra will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuvectra by 961.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 581,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuvectra by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 204,777 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuvectra by 1,532.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 183,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

