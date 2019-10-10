Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

Shares of NVG stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

In related news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $32,858.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.