Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

