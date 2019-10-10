NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE JHD opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Get NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM alerts:

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.