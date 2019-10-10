Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.46

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $16.18. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 2,921 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXR. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

