Nxt One Day Volume Reaches $702,541.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and OKEx. Nxt has a total market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $702,541.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021114 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013009 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013306 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.