Old Port Advisors Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,653,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,239,000 after buying an additional 69,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,812,000 after buying an additional 77,111 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. 2,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.