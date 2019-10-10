Old Port Advisors Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,067,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.04.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

