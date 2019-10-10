Old Port Advisors Purchases 1,745 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,756.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.37. 25,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,901. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

