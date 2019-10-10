Old Port Advisors Sells 229 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.09. 17,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $191.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

