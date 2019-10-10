Old Port Advisors Sells 627 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.8% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.45. 16,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,557. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

