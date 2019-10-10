OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,570,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the previous session’s volume of 371,819 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, OMNOVA Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

The firm has a market cap of $452.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 258,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,166,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 638,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 81,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

