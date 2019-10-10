Ondori (RSTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $135.00

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Ondori has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $135.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Ondori has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001223 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

