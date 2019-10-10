One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STKS. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857. One Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.49% of One Group Hospitality worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

