ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 128,658.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 3.0% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 739,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,017,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,281,000 after buying an additional 73,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,398,000 after buying an additional 546,731 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,125,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,297,000 after buying an additional 83,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,785,000 after buying an additional 136,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.99. 92,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.95.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

