OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.15. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 3,270,712 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a $12.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 782.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

