Orica (ASX:ORI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.14

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $22.87. Orica shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 1,561,203 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Orica Company Profile (ASX:ORI)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

