Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.21. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.91.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.34 million during the quarter.

Oryx Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:OXC)

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

