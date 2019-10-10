PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,265. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 93.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 23.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $6,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

