Pact Group (ASX:PGH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.29. Pact Group shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 691,439 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $801.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.41 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.57.

In other Pact Group news, insider Raymond Horsburgh bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,112.00 ($25,611.35). Also, insider Carmen Chua bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($22,978.72). Insiders have purchased a total of 48,933 shares of company stock worth $108,265 over the last ninety days.

Pact Group Company Profile (ASX:PGH)

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

