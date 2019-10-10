Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives $32.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Pampa Energia stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 20,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,213. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

