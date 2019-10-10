Paragon (PRG) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Paragon has a market capitalization of $383,840.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00203922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.01028857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088338 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,206 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

