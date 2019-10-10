Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

PGRE stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,181,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,620,000 after buying an additional 1,903,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after buying an additional 1,081,299 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,201,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 392,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,940,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

