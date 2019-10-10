Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 1,362 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after buying an additional 654,085 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.22. 7,851,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $352.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

