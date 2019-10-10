PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.13. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 130 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PASSUR Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

