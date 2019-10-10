Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Patientory has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $481,811.00 and approximately $5,932.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.01032244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

