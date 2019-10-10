Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 3.4% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Paypal by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 962,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Paypal by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,748. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.