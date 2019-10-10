Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut IQE to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Shares of IQE traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 62.45 ($0.82). 1,679,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 43.34 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.60 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $495.19 million and a P/E ratio of -34.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.81.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

