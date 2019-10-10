Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys 3,660 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,876 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 17,012.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Adobe by 77,287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 647,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,471,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $274.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,431. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.32. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.