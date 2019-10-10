Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

