PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after buying an additional 1,792,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,182,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PEP stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.